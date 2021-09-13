With No Other Present in Hand, Daniil Medvedev Wins US Open Trophy on His Wedding Anniversary

Daniil Medvedev has a excellent sense of humour. It was seen well during the presentation ceremony of the US Open two years ago when he lost in the final to Rafael Nadal. In 2021, Daniil Medvedev beat world No.1 and favourite Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win his first Grand Slam title. Ahead of the tournament, Medvedev had said that “we’re not here to let (Djokovic) win the US Open" and he did exactly that.

Medvedev had outplayed the man he considers the best ever in tennis for about two hours. Then it was time to finish off Djokovic. That’s when Medvedev’s serve and his body started to falter. He double-faulted on his first match point. He did the same thing on his next one while trying to end Djokovic’s quest for a calendar-year Grand Slam. Eventually, he overcame the pressure and his opponent.

Post the match, Medvedev revealed that it was his wedding anniversary day and said he thought he had to win the match as the present because he hadn’t planned for any gift otherwise.

“It’s a certain anniversary for me and my wife today. During the tournament, I couldn’t think of a present or anything so when I went into the final after the semis win, I thought ‘okay, if I lose, I will have to find a present fast. When I won (the first set), the only thing I thought was ‘wow, if I lose I will have no time to find a present and so, I have to win this match’.

“I love you Daria," Medvedev smiled wide and said.

Daniil Medvedev just won the #USOpen on his wedding anniversary.Good thing, because he didn’t have a present ready 😂 pic.twitter.com/eUXVYEyzup — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

Medvedev has time and again credited his wife for his success in tennis. Before he proposed to Daria, he was way behind in the rankings but since his wedding, he has grown from strength to strength.

“Russians know how to celebrate," Medvedev said. “Hopefully, I will not get in the news. If I (do), it’s going to be in a good way. But I’m going to definitely celebrate the next few days."

Prior to this, Medvedev had lost both his finals in a Grand Slam event. The first being his loss to Nadal in New York two years ago and then earlier this year, Djokovic smoked him in the final of the Australian Open.

“After the final in Australia, we had the feeling that Daniil didn’t have this fire that can help your game to be much stronger, especially against a player like Novak," said Gilles Cervara, Medvedev’s coach.

“So this had to change, for sure, to play this final at another level. Our feeling yesterday and today was that he was ready to compete and to be at high level."

(With AP inputs)

