With Wife's Help and Inspiration from Neeraj Chopra, Devendra Jhajharia Eyes His Third Paralympics Gold

While India is revelling in Neeraj Chopra’s historic achievement at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, another javelin thrower is gearing up to make his country proud at the upcoming Paralympics. Devendra Jhajharia, a two-time Olympic champion — 2004 Athens Olympics and 2016 Rio Olympics — will be aiming to bag his third gold medal in the F-46 javelin throw event. The 40-year-old from Rajasthan’s Churu is India’s most decorated Paralympian. He was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2012, making him the first para-athlete to be accorded the national honour.

Two-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Devendra Jhajharia Aims for Third in Javelin Throw

India is sending as many as 54 athletes for the Paralympics, its biggest ever contingent, and they would be participating in nine events. However, the Churu-born javelin thrower whose left arm had to be amputated when he was eight years old after he accidentally touched a live electric cable is one of India’s best bets for yet another gold medal.

“I’ll be leaving for Tokyo on 24th. My preparations have been good, my coach, Sunil Tanwar, who was there with me in Rio is still with me, so is my fitness trainer Lakshya Batra. I have been training at SAI Centre in Gandhinagar. I have reduced 7kgs to gain speed. Right now, I am 100% fit for the competition and with the prayers of my countrymen I am sure I’ll get gold," Devendra Jhajharia told News18.com.

Like everyone, his preparations for the quadrennial games also took a hit as he had to remain confined inside his house during the lockdown. His coaches were worried that lack of practice and physical exercise would pull down his levels, thus urging him to continue with his workout routine to maintain fitness. Jhajharia had even tested positive for Covid-19 last year. However, his wife Manju’s played a crucial role through the testing times.

“I could not train during the lockdown; I was confined inside our house. It was a strange feeling because I was not able to practice but my coach insisted that I should continue my training so that the fat percentage of my body does not increase."

“My wife made me do theraband exercises, medicine ball exercise and we used gas cylinders and car tyres for weight training. During the lockdown, we had to innovate and adapt to keep myself fit. I am glad things worked out for me and I maintained my weight," he said.

Jhajharia, who currently holds the world record with a throw of 65.71m, is not only eyeing his third gold but also wants to better his record at the Paralympics. “Javelin throw is an individual sport, so, whatever needs to be done has to be done by you. I have set my goal for the Paralympics as 67-69m."

Interestingly, both in Athens (62.15m) and in Rio (63.97m), Jhajharia won the gold medal by creating new world records.

Jhajharia, the Khel Ratna awardee, would compete on the same field where Neeraj Chopra scripted history for India on August 7. He said he’ll draw confidence from his fellow javelin thrower’s performance.

“I am very happy and proud that he is an Indian and I am excited that I’ll draw confidence from his performance when I go there to take part in my event on the very track."

‘EVERYONE WILL BE WATCHING YOU’

Mental health has been a topic that has come into the limelight during the recently concluded Olympic Games. While Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around gymnastics final due to concerns over her mental health, British Olympic champion Adam Peaty announced a mental health break after defending men’s 100m breaststroke title. When asked if he was facing any pre-Olympic pressure, he said, “You have to be mentally strong. First, there’s the covid pandemic and then it’s the Olympics of all events, everyone will be watching you. I have the same confidence with which I won the gold medal in Athens and Rio and here too I will try to win gold and create a world record."

During this chat, Jhajharia also shared memories from his first Olympics Games in 2004 when he was a college student, and his father had gone to see him off. He reminisced how his father’s words came true over the years.

“At that time, not many knew about Paralympics. My father had said then, ‘If you perform well, then you’ll get the recognition from everyone, from the people to the government, and the time will come when Paralympians will be regarded equals.’

“His dreams have come true now because the government has been helping Paralympians and para-sports, there’s Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) scheme as well, media too have covered Paralympics a lot. There’s a lot of difference between 2004 and 2021 Paralympics."

The Tokyo Paralympics will begin from August 24 and run till September 5, and Jhajharia will take to filed on August 30.

