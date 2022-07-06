With Wimbledon Exploits, Focus on Taylor Fritz and His Partner Morgan Riddle

American tennis sensation Taylor Fritz will take on second seed Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon championship 2022. Fritz will be looking to pull off the biggest upsets of Wimbledon and provide his influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle with some delight.

Riddle has been a huge source of inspiration for Fritz, and she was in the stands cheering him on as he overcame Jason Kubler in the last round. She roared, applauded, and punched the air in jubilation as Fritz won 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.

The Minnesota native has nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, where she frequently posts her travels, day-to-day outfits, and appearances at tennis tournaments to support Fritz.

After Fritz defeated Kubler in three sets on Monday, the cameras turned to Riddle, where she hugged and congratulated the athlete. Riddle shared an Instagram Story after the match, which read, “QUARTERFINALS LFG!!!!”

She donned a stunning flowery white dress to the match, carrying her phone and a bottle of water. Her sunglasses and hoop earrings completed the gorgeous ensemble.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Says Tennis Friendly Words in the Mirror Influenced the Comeback

Morgan also uploaded a video of her guy being interviewed on the court following his triumph. She resides in Los Angeles, but she spends much of her time traveling with Fritz on his tours. The duo has been together for two years and just celebrated their anniversary a few weeks ago.

Fritz posted on Instagram in early June about their milestone. “2 years have flown by with @moorrgs,”. “I love you and I can’t wait for all the fun times still ahead for us. Thank you for all the love and support always… we really make an amazing team.” the caption read.

Riddle also posts about her life on TikTok and in a recent post she opened up about her relationship with Fritz. “I’m Morgan, and I traveled the world on the ATP circuit with my boyfriend, the No. 1 American tennis player,” she wrote in the caption.

While many eyes will be on Fritz as he attempts to pull off a major upset at Wimbledon, there will also be some on his partner in the grandstand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.