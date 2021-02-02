WOL vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers have a mountain to climb when they look to put a halt to their winless run as they play hosts to Arsenal at Molineux for Tuesday's Premier League showdown. Wolves suffered a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their most recent outing.

Arsenal, on the other hand, managed to take a point when they clashed with Manchester United earlier this week.

They played out a 0-0 stalemate against Manchester United over the weekend and now, will aim to get back to winning ways.

Arsenal have enjoyed a good historical record against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they won 58 matches out of a total of 117 games played between the two sides.

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal game will commence at 11.30 pm IST.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Saturday, February 03 - 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

captain: Alexandre Lacazette

vice-captain: Willian Jose

goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

defenders: Maximilian Kilian, Conor Coady, David Luiz, Rob Holding

midfielders: Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka

strikers: Alexandre Lacazette, Willian Jose

WOL vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Rui Patricio; Maximilian Kilian, Conor Coady, Willy Boly; Nelson Semedo, Ki-Jana Hoever, Joao Moutinho, Leander Dendoncker; Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Willian Jose

WOL vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka; Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette