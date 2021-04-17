WOL vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich:FC Bayern Munich will look to consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga table when they on Wolfsburg away from home on Saturday.

The high-intensity match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena and will begin at 07:00 PM IST on Saturday, April 17.

The Hansi Flick side had a disappointing displaylast week as they were knocked out from UEFA Champions League by French champions Paris Saint Germain on away goal rules. The Bavarians have been also knocked out of DFB Pokal last year. And then, now they only have Bundesliga title to play for in the upcoming weeks.

On the other hand, Wolfsburg have been doing remarkably well in this season and are placed at the third spot in the league table with eight points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who are fifth in the league.

Going into the match, Wolfsburg are favourite as Bayern Munich will miss the services of some of their star players like – Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry.

The match between WOL vs BAY is available to be streamed live on FanCode in India.

The match will be played on Saturday, April 17 at the Volkswagen Arena. The game will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

Captain:Thomas Muller

Vice-Captain: Maximilian Philipp

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defenders:John Brooks, Benjamin Pavard, Maxence Lacroix, Alphonso Davies

Midfielders:Yannick Gerhardt, Joshua Kimmich, Ridle Baku (VC)

Strikers:Thomas Muller (C), Maximilian Philipp, Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Jerome Roussillon; Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Philipp, Paulo Otavio; Wout WeghorstManuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martinez; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting

