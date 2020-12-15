WOL vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Wolves v Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers will play hosts to Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium on Tuesday in their next Premier League fixture. The Wolves comes into this match after they were beaten 1-0 by Aston Villa on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium. The Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Chelsea match will kick off at 11:30 pm.

Chelsea, on the other hand, went down 1-0 to Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park. Both these sides faced each other in July this year where Chelsea triumphed as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0.

Frank Lampard will be without winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Morocco player Hakim Ziyech, which might test their mettle.

Barring the loss to Everton, Chelsea have been in good form in the recent past and their depth in the squad is brilliant. Wolves, on the other hand, will struggle with the absence of Jimenez, and hence, will be the underdogs going into this game.

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea captain: Olivier Giroud

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea vice-captain: Timo Werner

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea defenders: Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea midfielders: Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Team for Wolves v Chelsea strikers: Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Wolves probable starting XI vs Chelsea: Rui Patricio, Nelson Semedo, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Fernando Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Adama Traore, Fabio Silva, Pedro Neto

WOL vs CHE Premier League, Dream11 Chelsea probable starting XI vs Wolves: Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Olivier Giroud, Timo Werner