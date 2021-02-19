WOL vs LU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Premier League is back with another set of riveting fixtures and Leeds United will lock horns with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. Leeds United are currently in the 11th place in the Premier League and they have had an eventful season under Marcelo Bielsa so far. Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, are only a couple of points behind Leeds United in the league table, but they have been far better in the recent past. They came from behind to defeat Southampton over the weekend.

Raul Jimenez, Willy Boly, and Daniel Podence are all injured and hence, will not take part in this match for Wolves. Leeds United have enjoyed a good record against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they have won 42 games out of a total of 98 matches played between both the sides.

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United game will commence at 01:30 AM IST.

WOL vs LU Premier League 2020-21, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United:Live Streaming

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

WOL vs LU Premier League 2020-21, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United: Match Details

Saturday, February 20 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the the Molineux Stadium.

Premier League 2020-21, WOL vs LU Dream11 team for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United

Captain: Willian Jose

Vice-captain: Patrick Bamford

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper Sanchez

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha

Strikers: Willian Jose, Patrick Bamford

WOL vs LU, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up vs Leeds United: Rui Patricio; Romain Saiss, Conor Coady, Leander Dendoncker; Nelson Semedo, Jonny, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho; Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

WOL vs LU, Premier League 2020-21 Leeds United possible starting line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Illan Meslier; Ezgjan Alioski, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling; Kalvin Phillips; Stuart Dallas, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford