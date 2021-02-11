WOL vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday with both sides looking to add some joy to their respective seasons. Wolves have won just one of their last 10 Premier League matches, and the side could only have one shot on target when they clashed with Leicester City this past weekend.

Southampton have been extremely poor in the recent matches – they have lost five matches on the bounce. Their recent results include a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Manchester United and then they went down 3-2 to Newcastle United this past weekend.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton game will commence at 11:00 PM IST.

WOL vs SOU FA Cup 2020-21, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton: Live Streaming

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southamptonmatch will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV.

WOL vs SOU FA Cup 2020-21, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton: Match Details

Thursday, February 11- 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Molineux Stadium.

WOL vs SOU, FA Cup 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting line-up vs Southampton: Rui Patricio, Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Willian Jose

WOL vs SOU, FA Cup 2020-21 Southampton possible starting line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Alex McCarthy; Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard; Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino; Che Adams, Danny Ings