WOL vs TOT Dream11 Predictions, Europa League 2020-21 Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Austrian side Wolfsberger AC will lock horns with Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in UEFA Europa League action. Tottenham have already swept their group and have qualified for the round of 32.Now, it should be mentioned here that the first leg will be played in Budapest’s Puskas Arena rather than in Austria, owing to the country’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

In Europa League action, Wolfsberger AC made it to the qualify for the knockout stages, primarily owing to two impressive wins over Feyenoord.Tottenham, on the other hand, have been in shocking form in the recent past. They were leading the Premier League for a while in late 2020 but now, Jose Mourinho’s mensit in ninth place. They have made the Europa League’s round of 32 very easily, taking 13 points from a possible 18.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur game will commence at 11:25 pm IST.

Wolfsberger AC vs Tottenham Hotspur match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Thursday, February 18 – 11:25 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at theBudapest’s Puskas Arena.

Captain: Gareth Bale

Vice-captain: Dejan Joveljic

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart

Defenders: Luka Lochoshvili, Dominik Baumgartner, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez

Midfielders: Michael Liendl, Christopher Wernitznig, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela

Strikers: Gareth Bale, Dejan Joveljic

WOL vs TOT, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Wolfsberger AC possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alexander Kofler, Michael Novak, Luka Lochoshvili, Dominik Baumgartner, Jonathan Scherzer, Gustav Henriksson, Matthaeus Taferner, Michael Liendl, Christopher Wernitznig, Dario Visinger, Dejan Joveljic

WOL vs TOT, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Wolfsberger AC: Joe Hart, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius