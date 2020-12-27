WOL vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats when they fly across to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night. Spurs have lost their last two in the league to Liverpool and Leicester City and this has seen them drop down to the sixth position in the table, while Wolves currently occupy 11th position.

Tottenham's away form has been good this season, but they have stuttered in the previous matches. However, they have won four of their seven away matches and have gone down just once. This match will give them a great chance to notch up their eighth league win of the season on Sunday.

They have found some good form when they beat Stoke City 3-1 midweek to qualify for the semifinal of the Carabao Cup.

Considering the current form, we believe Wolves will fall short against Spurs at Molineux on Sunday.

Dream11 Team for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur

captain: Harry Kane

vice-captain: Son Heung-Min

goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

defenders: Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld

midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri

strikers: Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

Wolverhampton Wanderers probable starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur probable starting XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min