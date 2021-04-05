WOL vs WHU Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on West Ham United at the Molineux Stadium on Monday in what will be their latest English Premier League game. They come into this match after their 1-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Molineux Stadium. West Ham United, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Arsenal at the London Stadium in what was their last English Premier League fixtures.
West Ham United will not be able to call upon the services of centre-back Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko as well as goalkeeper Darren Randolph for this match. Also, there are doubts over left-back Arthur Masuaku.
Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo, at the same time, will not be able to avail the services of Raul Jimenez and left-back Fernando Marcal. And compounding his issues will be the unavailability of Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence as well as Joao Moutinho.
The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United game will commence at 12:45 AM IST.
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
Tuesday, April 06– 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Molineux Stadium.