Wolf Scores 2 As Cologne Beats Relegation Rival Bielefeld

COLOGNE, Germany: Two goals from Marius Wolf lifted Cologne to a 3-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday in a game between two teams trying to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.

Cologne moves up two places to 14th with its second win of 2021, dropping Bielefeld into 16th and a relegation playoff spot.

Wolf gave Cologne the lead with a goal on the rebound in the 10th minute after Ellyes Shkiri’s header was palmed away by the goalkeeper at a corner. He added the second 18 minutes later with a powerful low volley off a misplaced headed clearance.

Elvis Rexhbeaj extended Cologne’s lead in the 63rd, finishing off an incisive team move, before Sergio Crdova reduced the deficit for Bielefeld.

Wolfsburg can move up to third with a win over Freiburg in Sunday’s late game.

