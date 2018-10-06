English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Wolves Go Six Games Unbeaten with Crystal Palace Win
Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Image: Reuters
London: Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes when he rifled in a shot from a tight angle between Wayne Hennessey and the near post as Wolves went a sixth match unbeaten and climbed to seventh with 15 points before Sunday's matches.
Palace almost equalised in the 70th minute but Rui Patricio made a reflex save from substitute Max Meyer’s superb volley and blocked Wilfried Zaha’s follow-up.
Wolves substitute Ivan Cavaleiro hit the bar 10 minutes from time in a counter-attack and Palace, on seven points from eight matches, are still looking for their first home league goal of the season.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
