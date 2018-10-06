GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Wolves Go Six Games Unbeaten with Crystal Palace Win

Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Reuters

Updated:October 6, 2018, 11:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Wolves Go Six Games Unbeaten with Crystal Palace Win
Image: Reuters
Loading...
London: Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes when he rifled in a shot from a tight angle between Wayne Hennessey and the near post as Wolves went a sixth match unbeaten and climbed to seventh with 15 points before Sunday's matches.

Palace almost equalised in the 70th minute but Rui Patricio made a reflex save from substitute Max Meyer’s superb volley and blocked Wilfried Zaha’s follow-up.

Wolves substitute Ivan Cavaleiro hit the bar 10 minutes from time in a counter-attack and Palace, on seven points from eight matches, are still looking for their first home league goal of the season.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...