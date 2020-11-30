Wolves Hang On For 2-1 Victory At Arsenal

LONDON: Arsenal slumped to a fourth defeat in six Premier League games as Wolverhampton Wanderers shrugged off a worrying early injury to Raul Jimenez to claim a 2-1 win at The Emirates on Sunday.

Pedro Neto out Wolves the ahead in the 27th minute and although Gabriel headed the hosts level, a clever finish by Daniel Podence restored the visitors’ lead before halftime.

Arsenal pressed Wolves back in the latter stages of the second half but they struggled to create clear chances.

Wolves hung on for their first league win at Arsenal since 1979 to move up to sixth in the table on 17 points, four points off the top, while Arsenal are languishing in 14th spot with 13.

Mexican forward Jimenez was involved in a sickening clash of heads as he challenged for an aerial ball with Arsenal defender David Luiz and required oxygen before being taken to hospital.

Brazilian Luiz soldiered on with his head bandaged but did not emerge for the second half.