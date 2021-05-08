Wolves' Raul Jimenez to See Specialist to Decide Return from Head Injury

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said striker Raul Jimenez will see a specialist in 10 days as he builds on his recovery from surgery on a fractured skull.

Jimenez was taken to hospital after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during a Premier League match in November.

He resumed training for Wolves in February and spent time with the Mexico national team during the international break in March.

The 29-year-old was a key player for Wolves last season with 27 goals and 10 assists in all competitions as they finished seventh in the league and reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

“Raul has an exam and is going to see the specialist on the 18th of this month, so from thereon we’ll know exactly what we need to do because we need the clearance from the specialist," Nuno said before Sunday’s home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Until then, he’s working, he’s totally fit, we still have precautions on him heading the ball and contact, but the 18th will be an important day for us to move forward and make the right decisions."

Nuno said midfielder Joao Moutinho is available for Sunday’s game after missing the last two games due to an ankle issue.

“He’s training totally with the group, we have one session more to go on Saturday, but he’s much better, he’s improved from his injury, so is going to be available," Nuno said.

With four games left, Wolves are 12th on 42 points, five points above 15th-placed Brighton.

