Premier League: Wolves Says Raul Jimenez Had Surgery For A Fractured Skull

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimnez had surgery to treat a fractured skull after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during an English Premier League game, the club said Monday.

Jimnez and Luiz collided while jumping for the ball early in Wolves’ 2-1 win on Sunday. Jimnez was wheeled off the field wearing an oxygen mask, but Luiz played on with a bandaged head until halftime.

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,” Wolves said in a statement. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.”

The incident comes amid growing scrutiny into the long-term impact of head injuries in soccer. The players’ union in England has called for limits on heading the ball in training sessions amid concerns about a possible link to players developing dementia later in life.