Dutee Chand is an exceptional sprinter who became the first Indian to fetch a gold medal (100 m race) in international competition. At Rio Olympics, she became the third Indian woman to participate in the Women’s 100 metres.

This India’s sprint star was born on February 3, 1966 in Chaka Gopalpur, (Odisha) to parents Chakradhar Chand and Akhuji Chand. Dutee’s family’s means of livelihood included weaving. She has undergone many hardships, both personally and professionally, and emerged as a successful sprinter.

Dutee attributes her source of inspiration to Saraswati Chand, her elder sister who is a state-level sprinter. Dutee is an extremely talented sprinter who serves as an exemplary figure to all aspiring athletes. She is considered as the first ever Indian athlete to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

She is the reigning national champion in the 100m event. Chand, who was once forced to sit out due to the IAAF hyperandrogenism regulations

In the PSU, the Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd., Dutee currently works as an executive officer.

Age – 25

– 25 Sports/Discipline – Sprinter

– Sprinter World Ranking – 41 (100m), 50 (200m)

– 41 (100m), 50 (200m) First Olympic Games – Rio Olympics, 2016

Major Achievements

National Games

Clocked 11.85 seconds -100m, National champion in the under-18 category, 2012

Clocked 23.73 s – 200m in National Senior Athletics Championships Ranchi, 2013

Asian Games

Bronze – 23.811 seconds in Women’s 200 m event at Asian Athletics Championship, Bhubaneswar, 2013

Finals – 100 m at World Youth Championships, 2013

Bronze – 200m Asian Championship, Pune, 2013

2 Gold – 200 metres and 4 × 400 m relays in Asian Athletics Championships, Taipei 2014

2 Bronze – Women’s 100m and Women’s 4×100 m relay in Asian Athletics Championships, 2017

2 Silver – 100m, 200m in Jakarta, 2018

Bronze – 200m, Doha, 2019

Bronze – 60m, Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, Doha, 2016

South Asian Games

Silver -100m at Guwahati, 2016

Bronze – 200m at Guwahati, 2016

Summer Universiade

Gold – 100m Naples 2019

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Dutee Chand, the star athlete who has made India proud on numerous occasions with her incredible feat is all set for Tokyo Olympics, 2021.

She has clocked 11:17 seconds in 100m at the Indian National Grand Prix-4 at Patiala, and set a new national record. Though she fell short of 0.02 seconds which is the Olympics qualifying mark and couldn’t directly secure a berth, she did manage to make it to the Tokyo Olympics owing to her World Ranking.

For 100m and 200m, there were 22 and 15 spots available, respectively. Dutee’s world rank is 44 and 51 in 100m, 200m. As a result, she could indirectly qualify in the Tokyo Olympics.

