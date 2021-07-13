Priyanka Goswami is an Indian track athlete who has made a phenomenal mark as a racewalker in a very short span of time. Born on March 10, 1996, the race walker would be competing in the 20km race walk event hails from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Since a very young age, Priyanka was interested in sports. While in class 6, she underwent training in gymnastics for 6 months for fun; and then enrolled in athletics in class 9. Back then she diligently worked to participate in a district-level competition, but couldn’t qualify. Her coach then suggested she try for the walking category. Priyanka followed her coach’s advice and secured third medal in race-walking.

Priyanka is an exemplary athlete who has proved herself worthy despite hardships and challenges and continues to inspire women through her accomplishments.

The 25-year-old comes from a humble background and her family has seen a lot of financial struggles. Her father works as a bus conductor and mother, a homemaker. She dedicates her success to her parents’ relentless support and belief in her.

The National record holder was quoted saying that she was fascinated to participate in walking competitions as it offered great prize bags.

She was recently mentioned by PM Modi during his latest Mann Ki Baat session. “As a child, Priyanka adored the bag that the medal winners were presented with. It was this fascination that made her participate in the Race-Walking competition for the first time. Now, she is a big champion of that," PM Modi said.

She is currently appointed as a clerk in the Indian Railways.

Major Achievements

National Games: Priyanka had won National Championship in 2017.

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Priyanka secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics, Summer in a remarkable way. In the Open Indian Championship, in Ranchi held in February 2021, she set a new Indian record of 1:28.45sec in the 20 km race-walking.

As a result of her exceptional win, Priyanka is all set to materialise her dream to represent India in women’s 20km race-walking in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

