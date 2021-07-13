Hailing from Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Punjab, Kamalpreet Kaur decided to take up sports as she wasn’t interested in academics. Starting to play discuss throw in inter-state level, Kamalpreet decided to take up the sport as a career in 2014. Through practice, training and hard work, Kamalpreet soon started to deliver results and gradually went on to win the U-18 and U-20 national championships in 2016.
As she progressed, the discus thrower finished an impressive sixth in the 2017 World University Games. In 2019, Kamalpreet represented India in the Asian Athletics Championships, where she finished fifth.
As Kamalpreet kept on improving, the inevitable happened as the discuss thrower became the first Indian woman to breach the 65m barrier in 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships. With that throw, she booked her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after breaching the Olympic qualification mark.
She also won the gold medal in the 23rd National Federation Cup in 2019 with a throw of 60.25m.
- Age - 25
- Sports/Discipline – Track and Field/Discuss Throw
- Working Ranking – 32
- First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020
Major Achievements
Asian Athletics Championships
- Fifth - Asian Athletics Championships, 2019 Doha
Tokyo Olympics Qualification
Kamalpreet Kaur sealed her berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she breached the Olympic Qualification mark set. Participating in the Athletics Federation Cup, she breached the Olympic Qualification mark of 63.5m and setting a national record of 65.06m. Kamalpreet overtook Krishna Poonia’s record of 64.76m in 2012. With the breach, Kamalpreet has booked her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Recent Performances
Recently, Kamalpreet Kaur participated in the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala, bettering the national record set by throwing the discuss at 66.59m. Kamalpreet is the first woman in India to breach the 65m mark, doing it twice – Olympic Qualification and Indian Grand Prix IV. The discuss thrower has been training before taking off for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
