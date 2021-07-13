Hailing from Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Punjab, Kamalpreet Kaur decided to take up sports as she wasn’t interested in academics. Starting to play discuss throw in inter-state level, Kamalpreet decided to take up the sport as a career in 2014. Through practice, training and hard work, Kamalpreet soon started to deliver results and gradually went on to win the U-18 and U-20 national championships in 2016.

As she progressed, the discus thrower finished an impressive sixth in the 2017 World University Games. In 2019, Kamalpreet represented India in the Asian Athletics Championships, where she finished fifth.

As Kamalpreet kept on improving, the inevitable happened as the discuss thrower became the first Indian woman to breach the 65m barrier in 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships. With that throw, she booked her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after breaching the Olympic qualification mark.

Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian – Dutee Chand, Sprinter However, Kamalpreet Kaur’s gold medal performance in the 24th National Federation Cup was her second in a row at the competition. She also won the gold medal in the 23rd National Federation Cup in 2019 with a throw of 60.25m.

Kamalpreet Kaur is an Indian Railways employee and represents them in the national circuit. She’s one of the circuit’s most improved athletes. Her personal best was close to 62m before her 65.06m throw at the Federation Cup in March, which beat Krishna Poonia’s 64.76m national record despite not having regular access to grounds due to the pandemic.

Age - 25

- 25 Sports/Discipline – Track and Field/Discuss Throw

– Track and Field/Discuss Throw Working Ranking – 32

– 32 First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

Asian Athletics Championships

Fifth - Asian Athletics Championships, 2019 Doha

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Kamalpreet Kaur sealed her berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as she breached the Olympic Qualification mark set. Participating in the Athletics Federation Cup, she breached the Olympic Qualification mark of 63.5m and setting a national record of 65.06m. Kamalpreet overtook Krishna Poonia’s record of 64.76m in 2012. With the breach, Kamalpreet has booked her ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Recent Performances

Recently, Kamalpreet Kaur participated in the Indian Grand Prix IV in Patiala, bettering the national record set by throwing the discuss at 66.59m. Kamalpreet is the first woman in India to breach the 65m mark, doing it twice – Olympic Qualification and Indian Grand Prix IV. The discuss thrower has been training before taking off for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

