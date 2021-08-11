Women’s Hockey Goalkeeper Savita Punia Reveals Why Coach Sjoerd Marijne Got Angry

It was a historic Olympic games for the Indian Hockey teams. While the men’s side clinched a medal after a wait of 41 years, the women’s team finished fourth and created several records along the way. However, their journey was not all smooth and goalkeeper Savita Punia has now revealed how their coach Sjoerd Marijne got really upset with the team for their insipid performance against Great Britain in the group-stage encounter of the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Savita said that in their first game they played well but ended up on the losing side and in the third game against England, they did not play as per their potential and this infuriated the coach Sjoerd Marijne.

“He told us to show some fight and he did not even have lunch with us. He kept on pushing us and he really motivated us. The coach told me that he was aware of how angry he got but it was just to motivate the players. The match against Ireland was important, we gave our best in every game," Savita was quoted as saying by ANI.

She also spoke about the team’s campaign and said that they played really well but when they missed out on the Bronze, the players including her got very emotional.

“We missed out on a medal by the whisker. I was not able to control my emotions as we missed out on a medal by the slightest of margins,” she added.

After this assignment, head coach Sjoerd Marijne stepped down as the head coach and Savita said that he had a great impact on the side as he helped every member reach their best levels of fitness and always kept motivating the side.

