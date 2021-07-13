Annu Rani is a javelin thrower who has become the first Indian woman to cross 60 metres and make it to the World Athletics Championship. In 2021, she created a national record in javelin throw with her incredible throw of 63.24 metres.

Born on August 28, 1992, Annu was honoured as the Sportswoman of the Year in athletics 2020 for her outstanding feat in 2019. She hails from Bahadurpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Coming from a humble agricultural family background, this exceptional sportswoman’s childhood dream was to step out of the village and make a mark of her own. She has been overcoming obstacles and proving her mettle remarkably. Despite injuries, lack of financial support, Annu has made India proud on numerous occasions, winning several accolades.

She set her first national record with a throw of 58.83m during the Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in the year 2014.This was enough for her to qualify for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

While she failed to win a medal there, she returned with a bronze medal from the Asian Games in the very same year. She was then expected to qualify for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics but failed.

She emerged as the first Indian woman javelin thrower to have qualified for the world championships. Annu finished third in Group A and qualified for the finals as the fifth best performer of the qualification round.

She already has 5 national records to her credit for javeline throw at 58.83 m, 59.53 m, 63.24m, 61.98m and 61.22m. Baljeet Singh is Annu’s current coach.

Age – 28

– 28 Sports/Discipline – Javelin Thrower

– Javelin Thrower Working Ranking – 11

– 11 First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics, 2021

Major Achievements

National Games

Gold -58.83 metres throw, at National Inter-State Championship, 2014 Lucknow

Annu broke a 14-year-old national record with this and made it to the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Silver - 60.01 metres- National Athletics Championship, 2016

62.34 meters - Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championship, 2019 Patiala Punjab

Asian Games

Bronze - 59.53 metres throw at Incheon, South Korea, 2014

Bronze - 57.32metres throw at Asian Athletics Championship, Bhubaneswar, 2017

Silver - Asian Athletics Championship, Qatar Doha, 2019

Bronze- IAAF, Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics Meet

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Annu Rani has secured her berth to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. At the National Inter-state Athletics Championships, she won gold by reaching 63.24 m. Although Annu has been unable to reach the qualification mark (64m), she could fulfill the Olympics eligibility criteria through her world ranking. Kashinath Naik, who used to be Annu’s national coach, believes she can create a historical win by achieving 64-65m in the final Olympics competition.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here