Annu Rani is a javelin thrower who has become the first Indian woman to cross 60 metres and make it to the World Athletics Championship. In 2021, she created a national record in javelin throw with her incredible throw of 63.24 metres.
Born on August 28, 1992, Annu was honoured as the Sportswoman of the Year in athletics 2020 for her outstanding feat in 2019. She hails from Bahadurpur, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Coming from a humble agricultural family background, this exceptional sportswoman’s childhood dream was to step out of the village and make a mark of her own. She has been overcoming obstacles and proving her mettle remarkably. Despite injuries, lack of financial support, Annu has made India proud on numerous occasions, winning several accolades.
She emerged as the first Indian woman javelin thrower to have qualified for the world championships. Annu finished third in Group A and qualified for the finals as the fifth best performer of the qualification round.
She already has 5 national records to her credit for javeline throw at 58.83 m, 59.53 m, 63.24m, 61.98m and 61.22m. Baljeet Singh is Annu’s current coach.
- Age – 28
- Sports/Discipline – Javelin Thrower
- Working Ranking – 11
- First Olympic Games – Tokyo Olympics, 2021
Major Achievements
National Games
- Gold -58.83 metres throw, at National Inter-State Championship, 2014 Lucknow
- Annu broke a 14-year-old national record with this and made it to the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
- Silver - 60.01 metres- National Athletics Championship, 2016
- 62.34 meters - Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championship, 2019 Patiala Punjab
Asian Games
- Bronze - 59.53 metres throw at Incheon, South Korea, 2014
- Bronze - 57.32metres throw at Asian Athletics Championship, Bhubaneswar, 2017
- Silver - Asian Athletics Championship, Qatar Doha, 2019
- Bronze- IAAF, Ostrava Golden Spike Athletics Meet
Tokyo Olympics Qualification
Annu Rani has secured her berth to compete in the Tokyo Olympics. At the National Inter-state Athletics Championships, she won gold by reaching 63.24 m. Although Annu has been unable to reach the qualification mark (64m), she could fulfill the Olympics eligibility criteria through her world ranking. Kashinath Naik, who used to be Annu’s national coach, believes she can create a historical win by achieving 64-65m in the final Olympics competition.
