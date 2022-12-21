CHANGE LANGUAGE
Women's National Boxing Championships: Suvidha Bhagat, Radha Patidar Post Wins
Women's National Boxing Championships: Suvidha Bhagat, Radha Patidar Post Wins

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 22:18 IST

Bhopal, India

Suvidha Bhagat and Radha Patidar booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships

Punjab’s Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh’s Radha Patidar dished out impressive performances to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the 6th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championships on Wednesday.

While Suvidha thrashed Jharkhand’s Chandu 5-0 in the 48kg contest, local boxer Patidar also looked dominant during her comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh’s Ritu in the 52kg bout on the second day of competitions.

Komal (50kg) was the other boxer from Punjab to move into the next round as she beat Chhattisgarh’s P Tanuja by the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) verdict.

Monika Malik (48kg) of Bengal, Rajni Singh (48kg) of Uttar Pradesh, Isha Thakur (50kg) of Himachal Pradesh, Kampi Boro of Assam (50kg), Hetal Dama of Gujarat (52kg) and Gayatri Kasnyal (54kg) of Uttarakhand were the other boxers to emerge victorious.

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen of Telangana will be in action on Thursday as she takes on Meghalaya’s Eva Marbaniang in the 50kg pre-quarterfinal.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who is representing Assam, will face Puja Nayak of Orissa in the Round of 16 bout on Friday.

The ongoing tournament has been witnessing participation of 302 boxers competing across 12 different weight categories.

December 21, 2022
last updated:December 21, 2022, 22:18 IST
