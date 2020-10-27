Women's Survivor Series Team: Final List of WWE RAW's Picks

WWE Survivor Series is scheduled to air November onwards. The build-up for all three brands - RAW, SmackDown, and NXT is always something to look out for. RAW's picks for the ultimate team in the Women's Survivor Series has finally been revealed. While the members of the men's team will continue to compete to make their place, the women's team simply announced four of five. To determine the fifth member, it went into a Fatal 4-Way battle.

Yesterday, on October 26, Lana, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans fought valiantly to retain in the match. However, it was Lana who pulled off an unexpected victory and emerged as a winner.

Lana's tormentor Jax, in a show of good faith, embraced her to apparently show her elation at her triumph. However, the hug turned out to be a ploy as Lana was put through the table, again. That makes it six times in a row. The big moment came when Royce, Cross and Evans were left lying on the top rope, allowing Lana's run in.

Lana wrestled and defeated Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, and Lacey Evans to steal a win for the last slot in the Survivor Series team.

Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were clear choices. The two were picked, and squabbled on the nail to decide the would be team captain. The next duo of Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were included. Although they have joined hands recently and been a team for all of 10 minutes, the reason for their selection was deemed at their winning streak together. It was seen that they never lost as a team, in a match, and hence their election.

The five women who will now represent WWE RAW Women's Survivor Series team are Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Lana.