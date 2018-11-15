English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Scribe Turned Boxer Amy Andrew Makes a Winning World Championship Debut
For Amy Andrew, a career in journalism looked set until she decided to press the reset button. After being a journalist for almost ten years, she donned the boxing gloves - initially for a white collar charity bout but she immediately fell in love with the sport and hasn't looked back since.
Amy Andrew in training (in black). (Twitter/Amy Andrew)
New Delhi: For Amy Andrew, a career in journalism looked set until she decided to press the reset button. After being a journalist for almost ten years, she donned the boxing gloves - initially for a white collar charity bout but she immediately fell in love with the sport and hasn't looked back since.
Now, she finds herself representing New Zealand at the World Championships, making a winning debut as she defeated Algeria's Hadjila Khelif 5-0.
Watching Anthony Joshua at the Olympics was also among the reasons she made the switch, "He is very good looking," she says with a sheepish smile.
Andrew used to write for The Mail and still does part-time writing job, writing mainly on fitness.
"I loved journalism but when I started boxing, I fell in love and now it's just a dream come true. My parents were surprised but they were extremely supportive. Sometimes you just got to do it and then deal with consequences," she says, talking about her change of jobs.
But she isn't here to just make up the numbers, Andrew is aiming to go back with a medal and is also hoping to switch base to New Zealand. She grew up in England and right now trains in London with Haringey BC. She also teaches boxing as a past-time.
Talking about similarities between journalism and boxing, Andrew says both require immense passion.
"You have to be passionate, you have to give your everything in the two," she adds.
Interestingly, Andrew hasn't written on boxing yet but with that is something which is on her wishlist and she hopes to do it soon!
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
