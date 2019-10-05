Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Women's World Boxing Championships: Saweety Boora in Pre-quarterfinals, Neeraj Phogat Ousted

Women's World Boxing Championships 2019: Saweety Boora beat Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 while Neeraj Phogat lost 2-3 to China's Qiao Jieru.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Women's World Boxing Championships: Saweety Boora in Pre-quarterfinals, Neeraj Phogat Ousted
Saweety Boora advanced but Neeraj Phogat was ousted. (Photo Credit: BFI)

Ulan-Ude (Russia): Former silver-medallist Saweety Boora (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarters with a facile win but Neeraj Phogat (57kg) bowed out after a contentious loss on a mixed day for India at the World Women's Boxing Championship here on Saturday.

Boora, defeated Mongolia's Myagmarjargal Munkhbat 5-0 in the opening round to set up a clash with second-seeded Welshwoman Lauren Price.

However, Phogat gave it her all in the clash against China's Qiao Jieru but didn't find favour with the judges who ruled against her in a 2-3 split decision.

Boora's win was a convincing one in which she was showed herself to be the better boxer with more accurate punches. Even though the Mongolian clawed back in the final three minutes, it proved to be a case of too little too late.

Earlier, Phogat was clearly superior and kept her composure against an opponent, who hardly showed any technique. Flinging her arms aimlessly, defending awkwardly and grunting relentlessly, Jieru even coped a warning for excessive holding.

But in a stunning call, the judges gave her the nod, leaving the Indian dejected. Phogat was competing in her debut world championship.

The Indian contingent officially protested against the decision as per the new norms introduced by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) to ensure better judging. However, their appeal was turned down by the technical committee.

According to the rules, teams are entitled to two unsuccessful protests. The coaches are required to raise a yellow card within a minute of the bout getting over and follow it up by paying USD 1000 within half an hour to seek a review of any decision.

The technical committee has the discretion to accept or reject a protest but once it chooses to accept, a decision is made only at the end of the day's session.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram