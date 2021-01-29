Women's World Cup Downhill Race Postponed By Poor Weather

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany: The World Cup race planned Saturday has been rescheduled due to weather conditions, meaning Sofia Goggia will take her four-race winning streak in downhill to the world championships next month.

The International Ski Federation said Friday that the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen cannot take place because difficult weather conditions at the German resort prevented a mandatory training run this week.

The Garmisch weekend program is now super-G races on back-to-back days, with its downhill pushed back to Feb. 26 at Val Di Fassa, Italy.

Goggia has won four straight World Cup downhills, joining Lindsey Vonn as the only racers to achieve the feat in the past 25 years.

The downhill medal race at the world championships is scheduled Feb. 13 at Cortina dAmpezzo, Italy. The championships run Feb. 8-21.

Goggia is favored to add the world title to the gold medal she won at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where the now-retired Vonn took bronze at her final Winter Games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports