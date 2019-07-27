Women's Wrestling Trials for World Championships Will Be Competitive: National Coach
National wrestling coach Kuldeep Malik said top wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda will face tough competition in the World Championships trials.
File photo of Vinesh Phogat (Photo Credit: PTI)
Lucknow: It's not going to be a cakewalk for the top wrestlers when the World Championship trials for women will be held here on Sunday, national coach Kuldeep Malik said on Saturday.
Malik, who oversees the national camp along with the foreign coach Andrew Cook, said the upcoming women wrestlers are motivated to do well against their celebrated seniors.
The men's trials in New Delhi lacked good competition, as Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia had to contend with just one opponent in their respective categories.
Whatever little fight was witnessed was in the 57kg, in which Ravi Dahiya emerged winner, prevailing in a draw, which featured tough wrestlers like Sandeep Tomar and Utkarsh Kale.
"It's going to be tough for everyone. The girls have trained well. They are motivated to do well. There are going to be tough bouts on Sunday," Malik told PTI.
However it remains to be seen how the young wrestlers will fare against someone like Vinesh Phogat, who has asserted her dominance at the international level.
She has switched to 53kg from 50kg and has already won gold medals at Grand Prix of Spain and Yasar Dogu International. The level at which Vinesh competes, she is not likely to be challenged by her compatriots.
But Malik felt: "Pinki is in good shape. She is expected to do well in 53kg, despite the presence of Vinesh."
While the reigning Asian Games champion Vinesh is consistent, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has struggled to repeat her success at the big stage. She has been looking for consistency at the international level and like Vinesh, she too is unlikely to face much challenge at the domestic level.
She beat reigning world champion Petra Olli of Finland en route a silver-winning performance at the Dan Kolov-Nikol Petrov tournament in Bulgaria but did not reach the medal round at Yasar Dogu event in Istanbul.
The coach said: "Deepika Jakhar could be a threat for Sakshi in the 62kg."
World Championship bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda has definitely taken some good strides. She too won a gold in Bulgaria but did not reach medal round in Istanbul.
"Sarita Mor, Manju and junior wrestler Anshu are all in 59kg. It will be interesting fight in this category. Pooja is in good form but all these wrestlers are also working very hard to prove their mettle," said Malik.
Like the men's, the trials for women will also be held only for six Olympic weight categories -- 50kg, 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, 68kg and 76kg.
For the remaining four categories, the WFI will conduct trials later.
The World Championship, slated to be held in Kazakhstan from September 14-22, is first qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police
- Disha Patani Dolls Up Sister Khushboo, Takes Credit for Hair and Make-up
- Katrina Kaif Calls her Sooryavanshi Cast a 'Dream Team', Happy to Work with Akshay Kumar Again
- Unhappy with 'Worst Picture' as Mugshot, Former Model on the Run Sends Police His Selfie
- Sony Just Made an Air Conditioner That you can Actually Wear