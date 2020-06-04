Won't Stop Till We Achieve Our Goal: Kabaddi Star Naveen Kumar

Its only been 2 years since Naveen Kumar was introduced to the Pro Kabaddi League and his journey has turned out to be an exciting one with some exceptional performances. He worked hard throughout the season, learning to be better every day to ensure his teams success in the tournament. He played brilliantly in season 7 earning the MVP title and became the third player in PKL history to score 300 points in a single season after record breaker Pardeep Narwal and high-flyer Pawan Sehrawat.

Naveen entered the world of professional kabaddi when he was chosen as an NYP (new young player) by Dabang Delhi KC during his Junior Nationals and since then there was no looking back for this young 19-year-old lad.

While speaking about getting picked for FKH program, Naveen Kumar said on Pro Kabaddi's Instagram Live chat show 'Beyond The Mat', "This program helps youngsters like me to move forward in our lives, it is a brilliant initiative by Mashal Sports giving the new kids a chance to make it big. They had come for our Junior Nationals in Odisha and I got a call afterwards for joining the camp giving me an opportunity to be part of Pro Kabaddi League."

Naveen while advising youngsters looking to make it big in the world of kabaddi said, "When you are young, you are passionate, have good flexibility, stamina and speed, therefore you need to keep working hard to improve yourself. When you play with seniors there is a big difference, you have to ensure that you work equally hard on your speed and weight training to perform well and most importantly continue with the training without any breaks."

While speaking about the defeat to Bengal Warriors in PKL Season 7 finals, Naveen Kumar said, "I was a little emotional when we lost in the finals. We were all very sad, but our coach told us to keep our heads high. We had had a great run throughout the season but we lost in the end and this has only motivated us to work harder for the next season and to win that trophy, no matter how many years it takes, we won't stop till we achieve our goal."