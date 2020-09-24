Woods To Defend Zozo Championship Title Next Month

Tiger Woods will defend his Zozo Championship title next month at Sherwood Country Club in California, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

The 78-player tournament, which will be held Oct. 22-25, was relocated to California this year from Japan due to logistical issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is disappointing that we will not be able to play in Japan this year, but Sherwood Country Club will be a great backdrop for what I know will be a great championship,” Woods said in a PGA Tour news release.

Woods, who missed the cut at last week’s U.S. Open, enjoyed a wire-to-wire win at last year’s Zozo Championship in October to match Sam Snead’s record of 82 PGA Tour victories.

Since his three-shot triumph over Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, Woods has competed in seven official PGA Tour events, with his best finish a share on ninth place at last January’s Farmers Insurance Open.