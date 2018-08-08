English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Woods' World Dominates PGA Championship Build-up
It wasn't so much media day at the 100th PGA Championships on Tuesday as Tiger Woods Day. If there was any question about whether the golf world still revolves around the 42-year-old surgically repaired American without a major title in a decade, one only needed to peak into the Bellerive Country Club media room as major winners, a Ryder Cup captain and Woods himself were paraded through for a friendly cross-examination to find the answer.
Tiger Woods. (Getty Images)
Loading...
St. Louis: It wasn't so much media day at the 100th PGA Championships on Tuesday as Tiger Woods Day. If there was any question about whether the golf world still revolves around the 42-year-old surgically repaired American without a major title in a decade, one only needed to peak into the Bellerive Country Club media room as major winners, a Ryder Cup captain and Woods himself were paraded through for a friendly cross-examination to find the answer.
From a morning start to an evening finish the thread connecting the day's agenda was a familiar one - Tiger Woods.
Francesco Molinari was given the courtesy of a few questions about the impact of his historic British Open win at Carnoustie last month -- the first major triumph by an Italian -- but the media did not want to know how it felt to hoist the Claret Jug so much as what it was like playing the final round with Woods.
Soon it was time for a walk down Tiger Woods Memory Lane, Molinari being asked to reflect on caddying at the U.S. Masters for his brother Edoardo who happened to be playing in a group with Woods.
And finally: "What sort of an influence has he (Woods) been on you?"
"I think, in my generation we were all looking up to him, especially around 2000, 2001, 2002," offered an unruffled Molinari. "He was doing unbelievable things.
"He's been a model and an idol for me growing up, and it's nice to see him back playing good golf, and hopefully we'll be paired together late on Sunday again this week."
WOODS' IMPACT
There are 156 golfers teeing it up at the year's final major and it is likely every one of them has, at one time or another, been asked about Woods' impact on their careers.
Of the eight golfers to take questions on Tuesday, six were asked about or mentioned Woods as the media probed for some Tiger nugget left unclaimed.
Most of the questions were familiar and the answers more so.
At any golf tournament Rory McIlroy, a charismatic four-time major winner, is the main attraction except when Woods is also competing and then the Northern Irishman is left to handicap the American's chances as much as his own.
"There's a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again," said McIlroy. "He just had his fourth back surgery, so to get to this point is a phenomenal achievement already.
"But, as we saw at the last major a few weeks ago, he's right there, which is an unbelievable achievement."
One of the subplots at Bellerive is Woods' chances of securing a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk is sure to be questioned on the subject on Wednesday when he pays a visit to the media centre.
But on Tuesday it was Thomas Bjorn, with four captain's picks for his European squad to take on the United States in Paris next month, who was quizzed about Woods. Would his men be intimidated by the presence of the 14-times major winner?
"I might put a few noses out of joint by saying, but in my opinion, (he's) the best player that's ever played the game," said Bjorn. "I'm glad that this generation of players gets to experience Tiger Woods, because that's what they need.
"They need to experience what he brings to the game, and they need to experience all that comes with the world of Tiger Woods."
Also Watch
From a morning start to an evening finish the thread connecting the day's agenda was a familiar one - Tiger Woods.
Francesco Molinari was given the courtesy of a few questions about the impact of his historic British Open win at Carnoustie last month -- the first major triumph by an Italian -- but the media did not want to know how it felt to hoist the Claret Jug so much as what it was like playing the final round with Woods.
Soon it was time for a walk down Tiger Woods Memory Lane, Molinari being asked to reflect on caddying at the U.S. Masters for his brother Edoardo who happened to be playing in a group with Woods.
And finally: "What sort of an influence has he (Woods) been on you?"
"I think, in my generation we were all looking up to him, especially around 2000, 2001, 2002," offered an unruffled Molinari. "He was doing unbelievable things.
"He's been a model and an idol for me growing up, and it's nice to see him back playing good golf, and hopefully we'll be paired together late on Sunday again this week."
WOODS' IMPACT
There are 156 golfers teeing it up at the year's final major and it is likely every one of them has, at one time or another, been asked about Woods' impact on their careers.
Of the eight golfers to take questions on Tuesday, six were asked about or mentioned Woods as the media probed for some Tiger nugget left unclaimed.
Most of the questions were familiar and the answers more so.
At any golf tournament Rory McIlroy, a charismatic four-time major winner, is the main attraction except when Woods is also competing and then the Northern Irishman is left to handicap the American's chances as much as his own.
"There's a lot of different layers to what Tiger has to go through to win again," said McIlroy. "He just had his fourth back surgery, so to get to this point is a phenomenal achievement already.
"But, as we saw at the last major a few weeks ago, he's right there, which is an unbelievable achievement."
One of the subplots at Bellerive is Woods' chances of securing a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
U.S. captain Jim Furyk is sure to be questioned on the subject on Wednesday when he pays a visit to the media centre.
But on Tuesday it was Thomas Bjorn, with four captain's picks for his European squad to take on the United States in Paris next month, who was quizzed about Woods. Would his men be intimidated by the presence of the 14-times major winner?
"I might put a few noses out of joint by saying, but in my opinion, (he's) the best player that's ever played the game," said Bjorn. "I'm glad that this generation of players gets to experience Tiger Woods, because that's what they need.
"They need to experience what he brings to the game, and they need to experience all that comes with the world of Tiger Woods."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Virat Kohli Believes Long Test Series Augurs Well for India
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 WATCH | Late Bloomer Dinesh Karthik Looks to Shine in Wriddhiman Saha's Absence
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Monsoon 2018 New Car Deals and Discounts in August - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500
- Usain Bolt's Football Career Set to Take Him to A-League for Indefinite Period
- The InfoWars Purge Shows Tech Companies Can no Longer be Outwitted With Content
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...