World Athletics Championship 2022: When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming Details, Full Schedule

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championship 2022 will kick start on July 15 in the United States of America. The 10-day-long athletic event will host over 2000 elite athletes from all around the globe. After the Covid-19 pandemic delayed proceedings by more than a year, the sporting extravaganza will now be staged in the states of Eugene and Oregon.

The Athletics Federation of India has announced a 22-member contingent to compete at the World Athletics Championship. Olympic Javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will be India’s flag bearer at the mega event. The nation’s hopes of ending the gold drought in the World Championships will be on Chopra’s shoulders. He will face some stiff competition from reigning world champion Anderson Peterson and Tokyo Olympic runner-up Jakub Vadlejch.

Murali Sreeshankar is another medal prospect for India in the championship. The long jump prodigy is poised to participate in his first big event since the Tokyo Olympics. He is currently at the 13th position in World rankings and has established consistent performances in the recent past. He recently broke the national record with a magnificent jump of 8.36m.

The 300m steeple chase runner, Avinash Sable will also be in the spotlight as the veteran athlete has come a long way since finishing 20th at the previous championship in Doha. With a national record timing of 8:12:48 seconds, the 27-year-old will be hoping to clinch a medal at the University Stadium of Oregon.

Ahead of the World Athletics Championship 2022, here is all you need to know:

What date World Athletics Championship 2022 will be held?

The World Athletics Championship 2022 will take place from July 15, 2022, to July 24, 2022.

Where will the World Athletics Championship 2022 be held?

The World Athletics Championship 2022 will be held in Eugene and Oregon in the United States of America.

What time will the World Athletics Championship 2022 be held?

All the timings are according to the Indian Standard Time (IST):

15/07/22 – Day 1 Morning Session (9:35 pm)

16/07/22 – Day 1 Afternoon Session (5:35 am)

16/07/22 – Day 2 Morning Session (11:05 pm)

17/07/22 – Day 2 Afternoon Session (5:05 am)

17/07/22 – Day 3 Morning Session (6:45 pm)

18/07/22 – Day 3 Afternoon Session (4:55 am)

18/07/22 – Day 4 Morning Session (6:45 pm)

19/07/22 – Day 4 Afternoon Session (5:00 am)

20/07/22 – Day 5 Afternoon Session (5:10 am)

21/07/22 – Day 6 Afternoon Session (3:50 am)

22/07/22 – Day 7 Afternoon Session (5:15 am)

22/07/22 – Day 8 Morning Session (6:45 pm)

23/07/22 – Day 8 Afternoon Session (5:10 am)

23/07/22 – Day 9 Morning Session (10:20 pm)

24/07/22 – Day 9 Afternoon Session (4:40 am)

24/07/22 – Day 10 Morning Session (6:45 pm)

25/07/22 – Day 10 Afternoon Session (5:00 am)

Which TV channels will broadcast World Athletics Championship?

The World Athletics Championship 2022 will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championship 2022?

The World Athletics Championship 2022 is available to be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.

India’s Contingent for World Athletics Championship 2022

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammad Aneesh Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw)

MP Jabir (400m Hurdles)

Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump),

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk)

Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put)

S Dhanalakshmi ( Women’s 200m)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Parul Chaudhary ( Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Noah Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas (Men’s 4×400 relay)

