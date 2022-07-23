Read more

59.60m, which was well below her season’s best but good enough to push her into the finals. She finished fifth in Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across two groups.

The 29-year-old national record holder failed to touch the 60m mark but has the chance to make amends in the finals on Saturday (6:50am IST). She has a season’s and personal best of 63.82m. Those who touched 62.50m mark or 12 best performers across two groups made it to the finals. Only three competitors could get past the automatic qualification mark of 62.50m. Season leader Maggie Malone of USA failed to make it to the finals after finishing 12th in Group B and 22nd overall with a best throw of 54.19m while defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia made it to the medal round as fifth-best performer with an effort of 61.27m. Annu has qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance in the showpiece. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha. She could not qualify for the finals in 2017 in London after finishing 10th in her qualification group.

Annu had broken her own national record with a throw of 63.82m while winning gold during the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in May in Jamshedpur.

What date World Athletics Championships Javelin Women’s final take place?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will be played on July 23, Saturday.

Where will the World Athletics Championships Javelin Women’s final take place?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers will be played in Eugene, Oregon.

What time will the World Athletics Championships Javelin Women’s final begin?

The World Athletics Championships Javelin final will begin at 6:30 am IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the World Athletics Championships Javelin Women’s final?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the World Athletics Championships Javelin Women’s final?

World Athletics Championships Javelin qualifiers is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

