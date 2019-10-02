Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani 8th in Women's Javelin Throw Final

Annu Rani, who smashed her own national record to qualify for the finals, could only produce a best of 61.12m to finish 8th.

PTI

Updated:October 2, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Athletics Championships: Annu Rani 8th in Women's Javelin Throw Final
Annu Rani at the IAAF World Championships (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Doha: India's Annu Rani failed to repeat her impressive qualifying round form as she finished eighth in the women's javelin throw here on Tuesday.

Annu, who on Monday smashed her own national record with a 62.43m throw, could only produce a best of 61.12m in the final round competition on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Annu opened with a 59.25m before coming up with efforts of 61.12m and 60.20m which put her among the top eight after three attempts and gave her three more throws.

However, she could not improve upon her second-round bid of 61.12m, coming up with 60.40m, 58.49m and 57.93m, to finish at eighth out of the 12 finalists.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Kelsey Lee Barber, won the gold with a final round throw of 66.56m while the Chinese duo of Asian Games champion Liu Shiying and Asian champion Lyu Huihui took the silver and bronze with efforts of 65.88m and 65.49m respectively.

Annu will, however, held her head high as she had become the first Indian woman to reach the javelin throw final in the World Championships.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram