World Athletics Championships, Day 2 India Results: Murali Sreeshankar Finishes 7th in Long Jump Final

Indian hopes for the second day of the World Athletics Championships were pinned on long jump finalist Murali Sreeshankar who booked a place in the ultimate round with a jump of 8.00m in the qualification round.

But, his nerves got the better of him on the big occasion as he finished 7th with a best leap of 7.96m.

He registered his best leap of the day on his first attempt before performing a jump of 7.86m on his fourth try and 7.83m on his sixth and final attempt. He fouled on his second, third and fifth attempts.

Ultimately, the gold medal went to the Chinese contestant Wang Jianan who recorded a jump of 8.36m on his final attempt of the day.

Wang had managed a best of only 8.03m in his first five attempts and was out of the medals but soared clear of the competition on his last leap.

Elsewhere, Indian women’s steeplechase contestant Parul Chaudhary clocked a personal best of 9:38.09 but it wasn’t enough to earn her a qualification place as she ended up 12th on the grid.

Hurdler MP Jabir failed to qualify for the subsequent rounds of his event as she came in seventh with a time of 50.76.

India’s Contingent for World Athletics Championship 2022:

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammad Aneesh Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw)

MP Jabir (400m Hurdles)

Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump)

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk)

Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put)

S Dhanalakshmi ( Women’s 200m)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Parul Chaudhary ( Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Noah Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas (Men’s 4×400 relay)

