World Athletics 2022 is the first time ever that the United States is hosting the competition. It is a strange occurrence, going by the infrastructure available in that country after hosting two Summer Olympic Games (1902 St Louis, 1932 Los Angeles). The first World Athletics Championships featuring 41 events on the competition programme and involving male and female athletes, took off in 1983 in Helsinki (Finland) and the USA restricted itself to participation.

Subsequently, American cities Los Angeles and Atlanta were chosen as host cities for the Summer Olympics (1984 and 1996 respectively), where track & field events had a big draw. Athletes grabbed the Olympic headlines for the USA, which incidentally headed the World Athletics medals tally maximum times (13 times from 1983 Helsinki to 2019 Doha) as a participant nation. East Germany, Russia, and Kenya are the only other nations to head the medals tally in the Worlds so far.

Two Asian nations have conducted the Worlds so far (Japan in 1991 Tokyo, 2007 Osaka and South Korea in 2011 Daegu), showcasing modern stadiums, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a huge following, before a World Championships reached American shores in 2022, 40 years post-Helsinki. For Indian track & field enthusiasts, athletics excellence and the USA go hand-in-hand. The likes of Ed Moses, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Carl Lewis, and Michael Johnson, to name a few, are icons.

Indian athletes ran shoulder to shoulder with Americans on track, and competed in field events like the jumps and throws at the Olympics, before the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) decided to direct focus on track & field as a multi-event, multi-nation competition, beyond the glamour linked to the Summer Games every four years. Shivnath Singh, for example, earned respect in Asia after finishing 11th in the men’s marathon in 1976 Montreal on his Olympics debut, timed at 2hr, 16m, 22 secs and running barefoot.

American marathoner William (Bill) Rodgers, the Boston Marathon champion and later to conquer the New York and Fukuoka marathons, also completed the Montreal race in 40th position, way behind the Indian. Fellow American Frank Shorter won the silver, behind the champion from East Germany, Waldermar Cierpinski.

Americans dominated the Olympic sprints long before World Athletics offered track and field stars another chance to become famous. The 1960 Rome Olympics saw the incomparable Milkha Singh better the national 400m record in an epic race, steaming in fourth behind winner Otis Davis (USA), Karl Kaufmann (Germany) and Malcolm Spence (South Africa) in that order. Milkha placed fourth on the photo finish, raced with leaders till the 200m and returned without a medal, in a fast race culminating in a thrilling finish.

Amidst personal disappointment, fame followed for Milkha as the nation saluted him for giving off his best in the race of his life at Rome, striding into athletics history with a hand-timed 45.60s along with Davis (44.90), Kaufmann (44.90), Malcolm Spence (45.50). As per electronic timing, the Indian’s timing is 45.73s. Milkha would have relished competing in a World Championships, launched in 1983 long after he retired. Among the Flying Sikh’s admirers was Paramjit Singh, bettering the Rome time in 1998 with 45.70s.

Decades later in 1984 Los Angeles, running against the world’s best including USA’s Judi Brown in the women’s 400m hurdles, P T Usha got pushed to fourth position by the photo finish image. The Payyoli Express, as the sprinter is famously known back home, The Indian sprint ace, who had beaten the American favourite prior to the Games at California, matched Romania’s Cristieana Cojocaru’s surge to the tape.

The latter dipped at the finish to earn third place (55.41s), ahead of Usha (55.42). Nawal El Moutawakil (Morocco) and Judi Brown finished with gold and silver (54.61 and 55.20 respectively). The Indian etched her name in sprint history, despite the Olympic medal miss, currently is grooming athletes at The Usha School of Athletics in Kerala, honing talents from across India, ensuring the trainees are armed with race experience to win honours for India.

