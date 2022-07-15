World Athletics Championships 2022: Indian Contingent's Event Schedule in Eugene

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships is set to kick off on July 15 in Eugene, Oregon, United States. The grand athletics event is scheduled to be hosted by the United States for the first time. The event will come to an end on July 24.

India will be sending a strong 22-member contingent for the prestigious World Championships. Overall, 200 athletes coming from more than 200 nations will feature in the World Athletics Championships.

Here is the schedule:

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A– July 22- 5:35 am IST

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B- July 22- 7:15 am IST

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A– July 21- 3:50 am IST

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B– July 21- 5:20 am IST

Men’s Shot Put Qualification-Tajinderpal Singh Toor – July 16- 7:25 am IST

Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals -Priyanka Goswami – July 16- 1:40 am IST

Men’s 20km Race Walk Finals-Sandeep Kumar – July 16- 3:40 am IST

Men’s Long Jump Qualification– Muhammed Anees Yahiya – July 16- 6:30 am IST

Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Jeswin Aldrin – July 16- 6:30 am IST

Men’s Triple jump Qualification- Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul – July 22- 6:50 am IST

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase– Avinash Sable – Heats 3- July 16- 5:45 am IST

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats- July 16- 11:05 pm IST

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats– July 17- 1:50 am IST

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats– July 24- 6:15 am IST

Women’s 200m Heats– July 19- 6:30 am IST

India’s Contingent for World Athletics Championship 2022

Neeraj Chopra (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammad Aneesh Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw)

MP Jabir (400m Hurdles)

Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump),

Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla, Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk)

Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put)

S Dhanalakshmi ( Women’s 200m)

Annu Rani (Women’s Javelin Throw)

Parul Chaudhary ( Women’s 3000m Steeplechase)

Noah Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Muhammed Anas (Men’s 4×400 relay)

