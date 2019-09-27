Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

World Athletics Championships: Long Jumper Sreeshankar Fails to Qualify for Final Round, Finishes 22nd

IAAF World Championships: Sreeshankar could produce a best jump of 7.62m from his three attempts and finished 22nd in the qualifying round of long jump.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Athletics Championships: Long Jumper Sreeshankar Fails to Qualify for Final Round, Finishes 22nd
File photo of Murali Sreeshankar. (Photo Credit: AFI)
Loading...

Doha: India began its World Athletics Championships campaign on a disappointing note with long jumper M Sreeshankar failing to reach the final after finishing 22nd in the qualification round with a below par effort here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Sreeshankar could only produce a best jump of 7.62m from his three attempts in the qualification B. His effort was well below his season's best of 8.00m, which he had produced only last month in Patiala.

The youngster, who has a personal best and national record of 8.20m, began with a 7.52m before clearing 7.62m. He then fouled his third and final jump to end his campaign in disappointment.

The automatic mark for the finals was set at 8.15m but only one jumper could touch it. The 11 other best performers went through to the finals with the least distance making the cut was 7.89m.

Sreeshankar's 7.62m effort here was his second worst this season. He had 7.53m in the qualifying round of the National Inter-State Championships in Lucknow last month.

This season, he has been consistent around 7.80m with three jumps in the 7.90s, besides the 8.00m in Patiala on August 16.

Sreeshankar was, however, placed second last in terms of the season's best among the 27 jumpers who took part in the qualification round.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram