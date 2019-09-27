World Athletics Championships: Long Jumper Sreeshankar Fails to Qualify for Final Round, Finishes 22nd
IAAF World Championships: Sreeshankar could produce a best jump of 7.62m from his three attempts and finished 22nd in the qualifying round of long jump.
File photo of Murali Sreeshankar. (Photo Credit: AFI)
Doha: India began its World Athletics Championships campaign on a disappointing note with long jumper M Sreeshankar failing to reach the final after finishing 22nd in the qualification round with a below par effort here on Friday.
The 20-year-old Sreeshankar could only produce a best jump of 7.62m from his three attempts in the qualification B. His effort was well below his season's best of 8.00m, which he had produced only last month in Patiala.
The youngster, who has a personal best and national record of 8.20m, began with a 7.52m before clearing 7.62m. He then fouled his third and final jump to end his campaign in disappointment.
The automatic mark for the finals was set at 8.15m but only one jumper could touch it. The 11 other best performers went through to the finals with the least distance making the cut was 7.89m.
Sreeshankar's 7.62m effort here was his second worst this season. He had 7.53m in the qualifying round of the National Inter-State Championships in Lucknow last month.
This season, he has been consistent around 7.80m with three jumps in the 7.90s, besides the 8.00m in Patiala on August 16.
Sreeshankar was, however, placed second last in terms of the season's best among the 27 jumpers who took part in the qualification round.
