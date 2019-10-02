World Athletics Championships: PU Chitra's Personal Best Not Enough to Qualify for 1500m Finals
IAAF World Athletics Championships: PU Chitra ran women's 1500m in 4 minutes and 11.10 seconds in heats but could not qualify for the finals.
PU Chitra finished eighth in heat number 2. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Doha: PU Chitra ran her personal best in the women's 1500m first round heats but failed to advance further in the World Athletics Championships here on Wednesday.
Chitra, who is the Asian champion, ran 4 minutes, 11.10 seconds, which is slightly better than her earlier personal best of 4:11.55, to finish eighth in heat number two and 30th overall out of 35 runners, to bow out of the competition.
Dutch Hassan Sifan, who has already bagged the 10,000m gold in this meet, led the time charts among the semi-final qualifiers with 4:03.88.
Chitra's previous personal best was during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati last year.
The top six in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the semi-finals.
