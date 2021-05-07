World Athletics Day: History, Objectives and Celebration

Founded by the Worldwide Newbie Athletic Federation in 2003 to promote athletic participation among kids, World Athletics Day is part of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF’s) social accountability project, ‘Athletics for a Greater World’. At a time, when problems related to obesity have become a norm, it has become key to raise public awareness about health and fitness through sports.

This year, the World Athletics Day will be held for the majority of the federations on the May 5 and for the remainder on May 12.

This programme will include the following events:

1 sprint event

1 middle distance event (preferably the 1500 metres)

1 hurdles race

1 jumping competition

1 throwing event

1 walking race

World Athletics Day was first celebrated back in 1996 where it was launched by the then-president of the Federation, Primo Nebiolo. Essentially, IAAF is the worldwide governing physique for the sport of space athletics and monitor-based mostly on 17 July 1912 in Stockholm (Sweden).

World Athletics Day Objectives:

Popularising sports among the youth.

Giving a boost to Athletics and making it the primary sport in schools and institutions.

Increasing public awareness about sports and also impart education to youngsters about the importance of sports.

To establish an important link between the youth, our sport, and environmental conservation.

What are the sports that are organised on this day:

The sport of athletics is an amalgamation of sporting events and it involves competitive events like walking, running, throwing and jumping, etc.

One of the most common types of athletics competitions are track and field, road running, race walking, as well as cross country running.

In essence, the purpose of World Athletics Day is to always promote the culture of the sports among the students since their childhood. With performances here, they can give results in big events that Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian games etc.

