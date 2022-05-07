World Athletics Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

WORLD ATHLETICS DAY 2022: In a bid to encourage sports activities throughout the world, May 7 is celebrated annually as World Athletics Day. Introduced in 1996, the day aims to spread awareness among the youth about athletics. It was also introduced as a social responsibility project titled ‘Athletic for a better world’ by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The special day is observed across the globe to promote the importance of fitness and health. And therefore, several schools and colleges celebrate the day by organising many sports competitions and encouraging the students to be a part of it.

However, the pandemic has caused a huge hurdle in smoothly functioning such lively activities, we can take out time to learn more about the history and significance of the day.

World Athletics Day: History

The day was founded by IAAF president Primo Nebiolo in 1996. IAAF was founded on July 17, 1912, in Sweden’s Stockholm; its name was later changed to International Association of Athletics Federation.

Currently, the federation is known as World Athletics, which was announced in 2019. As the world governing authority of athletics, some of the crucial roles that World Athletics perform are to create competition programs, standardize technical equipment, and prepare a list of official world records. The day also targets to enhance the participation of children in sporting events. Every year, it looks forward to making sports an affordable activity for every segment of the world.

World Athletics Day: Significance

The World Athletics has several objectives apart from organising World Athletics Day. These objectives include:

Popularising sports among youth.

Boosting athletics to such an extent that it becomes the primary sport in every school and institution.

Imparting public awareness about athletics and also spreading the importance of sporting activity among youngsters.

Establish a crucial connection between the youth, sport, and environmental conservation.

