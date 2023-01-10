CHANGE LANGUAGE
World Athletics Publishes Timetable for Paris 2024
1-MIN READ

World Athletics Publishes Timetable for Paris 2024

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 09:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

The timetable for athletics competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the dates for the World Athletics Relays Nassau 24 have been confirmed by World Athletics

The timetable for athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was published by the sport’s world governing body on Monday.

According to the timetable, 48 events will be spread over 11 competition days, starting with the men’s and women’s 20km race walk races on August 1 and ending with the women’s marathon on August 11.

All finals of 43 in-stadium events will be held in nine evening sessions, while those of five road events will take place in the morning on four different days.

Athletics timetable for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
As announced last year, a new repechage format will be introduced at the 2024 Olympics. This will be added to the men’s and women’s 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and the hurdles events.

For athletes who fail to qualify by place in the first round heat, they will get a second chance to qualify for the semifinals by participating the repechage.

The 2024 Games will also see the 35km race walk team event at the Olympics for the first time, with the mixed-gender event replacing the men’s 50km race walk in pursuit of greater gender equality.

World Athletics last month published the qualification system for Paris 2024. Athletes who do not qualify by meeting the entry standards can still earn their Olympic spots through their world ranking.

About the Author
Sports Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2024 Paris Olympics
  2. Paris 2024
  3. Paris Olympics
  4. world athletics
first published:January 10, 2023, 09:58 IST
last updated:January 10, 2023, 09:58 IST
