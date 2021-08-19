World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021: Complete List of Indian Participants, Schedule, Live-stream and All You Need to Know

Indian contingent on Wednesday kicked off their World Athletics U-20 Championships on a high note by winning the bronze medal in the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team. It is India’s fifth medal in the history of the event. The Indian team comprising Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to attain the podium finish. The Nigerian team won the gold medal after finishing the race in 3:19.70s while the Poland team clinched the silver medal.
India’s 27 member squad (comprising 17 boys and 10 girls) arrived in Nairobi to take part in the competition on Sunday. The event was originally scheduled to take place between August 17 and August 22. However, it was delayed by a day due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The spectators are not allowed in the stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here is everything you need to know about the World Athletics U-20 Championships:
Telecast:
The World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021 is not be telecasted in India.
Live-streaming:
The fans can live-stream the event on the official YouTube channel of World Athletics.
Indian participants at the World Athletics U-20 Championships (Men):
- Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas - 200m run
- Anu Kumar - 800m run
- Sunil Joliya Jinabhai - 3000m steeplechase
- Tejas Ashok Shirse - 110m hurdles
- Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - 400m hurdles
- Amit - 10000m race walk
- Amandeep Dhaliwal - Shot put
- Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw
- Vipin Kumar - Hammer throw
- Donald. M - Triple jump
- Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S - 4X400 m relay
Indian participants at the World Athletics U-20 Championships (Women):
- Priya H Mohan and Summy - 400m run
- Pooja - 800m and 1500m run
- Ankita Dhyani - 5000m run
- Agasara and Ann Tomy - 100m hurdles
- Shaili Singh - Long jump
- Baljeet Bajwa - 10000m race walk
- Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - 4x400m relay
Complete schedule of Indian athletes:
Day 1: August 18
- 4x400m mixed relay heats
- Vipin Kumar - Men’s hammer throw (Qualification)
- Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - Men’s shot put (Qualification)
- Priya Mohan & Summy - Women’s 400m (Heats)
- Jay Kumar & Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana - men’s javelin throw (Qualification) - 4x400m mixed relay final
Day 2: August 19
- Rohan Gautham & Hardeep Kumar- Men’s 400m hurdles (Heats)
- Anu Kumar - Men’s 800m (Heats)
- Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - Shot put final
Day 3: August 20
- Nandini Agasara - Women’s 100m hurdles (Heats)
- Tejas Shirse - Men’s 110m (Heats)
- Pooja - Women’s 1500m (Heats)
- Shaili Singh - Women’s long jump qualification
- Shanmuga Srinivas Nalubothu - Men’s 200m heats
- Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw final
- Sunil Joliya - Men’s steeplechase heats
- Agasara and Ann Tomy- Women’s 100m hurdles semis
- Tejas Ashok Shirse- 110m hurdles semis
- Hardeep and Rohan Kamble- Men’s 400m hurdle semis
- Vipin Kumar- Men’s hammer throw final
- Pooja- Women’s 800m semi-final,
- Shaili Singh- Women’s long jump final
- Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- Men’s 200m
- Sunil Joliya Jinabhai- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final
Day 4: August 21
- Amit - Men’s 10000m Race Walk
- Baljeet Kaur - Women’s 10000m Race Walk
- Priya, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi, Summy & Kunja Rajitha - Women’s 4x400m relay
- Nagarjunan Selvaraj, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Barath Sridhar, Sumit Chahal - 4x400m relay
- Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - Men’s 400mH SF
- Anu Kumar- Men’s 800m SFs
- Agasara and Ann Tomywomen’s 100mH
- Tejas Ashok Shirse- Men’s 110m hurdles
- Pooja- Women’s 800m
- Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - Women’s 4X 400m relay
- Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S- Men’s 4X 400m relay
- Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- Men’s 200m finals
Day 5: August 22
- Donal Makimairaj - Men’s triple jump final
- Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - Men’s 400m hurdles final
- Anu Kumar- Men’s 800m final
- Pooja- Women’s 1500m final
- Ankita - Women’s 5000m final
