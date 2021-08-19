World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021: Complete List of Indian Participants, Schedule, Live-stream and All You Need to Know

Indian contingent on Wednesday kicked off their World Athletics U-20 Championships on a high note by winning the bronze medal in the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team. It is India’s fifth medal in the history of the event. The Indian team comprising Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to attain the podium finish. The Nigerian team won the gold medal after finishing the race in 3:19.70s while the Poland team clinched the silver medal.

India’s 27 member squad (comprising 17 boys and 10 girls) arrived in Nairobi to take part in the competition on Sunday. The event was originally scheduled to take place between August 17 and August 22. However, it was delayed by a day due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The spectators are not allowed in the stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is everything you need to know about the World Athletics U-20 Championships:

Telecast:

The World Athletics U-20 Championships 2021 is not be telecasted in India.

Live-streaming:

The fans can live-stream the event on the official YouTube channel of World Athletics.

Indian participants at the World Athletics U-20 Championships (Men):

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas - 200m run

Anu Kumar - 800m run

Sunil Joliya Jinabhai - 3000m steeplechase

Tejas Ashok Shirse - 110m hurdles

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - 400m hurdles

Amit - 10000m race walk

Amandeep Dhaliwal - Shot put

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw

Vipin Kumar - Hammer throw

Donald. M - Triple jump

Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S - 4X400 m relay

Indian participants at the World Athletics U-20 Championships (Women):

Priya H Mohan and Summy - 400m run

Pooja - 800m and 1500m run

Ankita Dhyani - 5000m run

Agasara and Ann Tomy - 100m hurdles

Shaili Singh - Long jump

Baljeet Bajwa - 10000m race walk

Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - 4x400m relay

Complete schedule of Indian athletes:

Day 1: August 18

4x400m mixed relay heats

Vipin Kumar - Men’s hammer throw (Qualification)

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - Men’s shot put (Qualification)

Priya Mohan & Summy - Women’s 400m (Heats)

Jay Kumar & Kunwer Ajai Raj Singh Rana - men’s javelin throw (Qualification) - 4x400m mixed relay final

Day 2: August 19

Rohan Gautham & Hardeep Kumar- Men’s 400m hurdles (Heats)

Anu Kumar - Men’s 800m (Heats)

Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal - Shot put final

Day 3: August 20

Nandini Agasara - Women’s 100m hurdles (Heats)

Tejas Shirse - Men’s 110m (Heats)

Pooja - Women’s 1500m (Heats)

Shaili Singh - Women’s long jump qualification

Shanmuga Srinivas Nalubothu - Men’s 200m heats

Kunwer Ajai Singh Rana and Jay Kumar - Javelin throw final

Sunil Joliya - Men’s steeplechase heats

Agasara and Ann Tomy- Women’s 100m hurdles semis

Tejas Ashok Shirse- 110m hurdles semis

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble- Men’s 400m hurdle semis

Vipin Kumar- Men’s hammer throw final

Pooja- Women’s 800m semi-final,

Shaili Singh- Women’s long jump final

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- Men’s 200m

Sunil Joliya Jinabhai- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase final

Day 4: August 21

Amit - Men’s 10000m Race Walk

Baljeet Kaur - Women’s 10000m Race Walk

Priya, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi, Summy & Kunja Rajitha - Women’s 4x400m relay

Nagarjunan Selvaraj, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Barath Sridhar, Sumit Chahal - 4x400m relay

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - Men’s 400mH SF

Anu Kumar- Men’s 800m SFs

Agasara and Ann Tomywomen’s 100mH

Tejas Ashok Shirse- Men’s 110m hurdles

Pooja- Women’s 800m

Priya H Mohan, Summy, Payal Vohra, Deepanshi and Kunja Rajitha - Women’s 4X 400m relay

Bharth S, Kapil, Abdul Razak, Sumit Chahal and Nagarjunan S- Men’s 4X 400m relay

Nalubothu Shanmuga Srinivas- Men’s 200m finals

Day 5: August 22

Donal Makimairaj - Men’s triple jump final

Hardeep and Rohan Kamble - Men’s 400m hurdles final

Anu Kumar- Men’s 800m final

Pooja- Women’s 1500m final

Ankita - Women’s 5000m final

