CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Sports » World Athletics U20 Championships: Shaili Singh in Long Jump Final
1-MIN READ

World Athletics U20 Championships: Shaili Singh in Long Jump Final

Shaili Singh reached the long jump final at u20 world athletics championship. (IANS Photo)

Shaili Singh reached the long jump final at u20 world athletics championship. (IANS Photo)

India's Shaili Singh has reached the final of the women's long jump event in the World Athletics U20 Championships at Nairobi.

India’s Shaili Singh has reached the final of the women’s long jump event in the World Athletics U20 Championships at Nairobi on Friday. Placed in Group B, Shaili began with a jump of 6.34m in her first attempt, which was just 0.01m behind the automatic qualification mark of 6.35m for the final. Her second attempt was a below-par 5.98m. On her third attempt, the 17-year-old recorded her best jump of 6.40m, surpassing the qualification mark. She lived up to the billing of one of the brightest young stars from the Indian athletics circuit.

Training at the Anju Bobby George Academy in Bengaluru, Shaili is coached by Anju and her husband Robert Bobby George.

Sweden’s Askag Maja, who topped Group A, was the second-best jumper in the qualification with 6.39m. Maysa Lissandra Campos of Brazil came third and was the last jumper to surpass automatic qualification mark for the final with a jump of 6.36m.

Before the Championships, Shaili had come first in the U20 National Championships in Sangrur with 6.40m in July. She had also come first in the National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala, setting a new record of 6.48m in June.

RELATED NEWS

Shaili will now be seen in action in the final on August 22.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 21, 2021, 00:19 IST