World Athletics U20 Silver Medallist Shaili Singh Celebrates Return to India With Bhangra with Friends

The year 2021 is proving to be a great one for Indian athletes. After a historic performance by the Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics, the good news continued to come from the Under 20 Athletics Championship in Nairobi. India bagged two silvers and a bronze at the events. Long jumper Shaili Singh closely missed out on a chance to create history by a mere 1 cm and had to settle for silver. Shaili recorded her personal best jump of 6.59m and finished off with a silver medal. Her achievement called for a grand celebration and welcome and that’s what she got after returning to SAI centre in Bangalore among his fellow athletes.

A clip of the 17-year-oldathlete in the lighter moment was shared online by Athletics Federation Of India President Anju Bobby George. The video featured Shaili and her peers shaking a leg on popular Punjabi pop song 3 Peg sung by Sharry Mann. While Shaili’s champion performance on the track is now well-known, the clip showed a new facet of the athlete.

Check out the video here:

Shaili celebrating her win with her friends at @NsscSai 😄@afiindia pic.twitter.com/vF7CUOVSz2— Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) August 27, 2021

Since being shared online Anju’s timeline, the tweet has garnered over 1.09 lakh views along with nearly 9 thousand likes on the microblogging site. Social media users flooded the reply sections with heaps of praises for Shaili’s achievement and said that the young girl deserved every celebration for her feat. Meanwhile, Shaili’s off the field performance in the form of dance in this video also left many people impressed.

Shaili was spotted by Anju back in 2017 after which the young girl was brought to the Anju Bobby Sports Foundation in 2018 for further training. On her way to the ladder of success, Shaili created a national record with her 4.55 jump and went on to become the number one Under-18 long jumper in the world. Shaili has been coached andtrained by Anju’s husband Robert Bobby George.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here