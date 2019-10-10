World Boxing Championships: After Mary Kom, Manju Rani Assures India Another Medal
Manju Rani stunned top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea to book her place in the semi-finals of the 48kg division at the World Boxing Championships.
Manju Rani assured India a medal by reaching the semi-final (Photo Credit: BFI)
Ulan-Ude: Manju Rani on Thursday assured India of their second medal at the ongoing World Boxing Championships after stunning top seed Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea to make it to the semi-finals in 48kg division.
Sixth-seeded Manju, playing her first World Championships, defeated Kim by a 4-1 verdict in their last-eight match. Kim had won bronze in the 2018 edition of the world championships that was held in New Delhi.
The judges' points at the end of the quarter-final bout stood 29-28, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Manju's favour.
Superrr Upset! 🚨
Sensational comeback by Manju!🔥
Despite the stiff challenge, Manju Rani remained calm under pressure and secured a 4️⃣-1️⃣ win over the top seed- Kim Hyang Mi of 🇰🇵 at the #AIBAWomenWorldBoxingChampionship !
Kudos on the huge win!👏#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/xjYNbL1HfB
— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 10, 2019
Manju awaits the winner of the other quarterfinal between Bulgaria's Sevda Asenova and Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat.
Earlier in the day, six-time world champion MC Mary Kom assured herself a record-extending eighth world medal by progressing to the semifinals of the ongoing event in Russia. She defeated Ingrit Valencia Victor of Colombia with a unanimous 5:0 verdict in her last-eight match of 51-kg weight category.
However, there was disappointment for Kavita Chahal who lost her quarterfinal bout to Belarus' Katsiaryna Kavaleva 1:4 in the +81 kg weight category.
