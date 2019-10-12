World Boxing Championships: Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Settle For Bronze

Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for bronze after losing in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude on Saturday.

Jamuna lost 5:0 to Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan in the 54kg category, while Lovlina lost 2:3 to China's Yang Liu in the 69 kg category (her consecutive bronze medal).

Jamuna Boro went down 28-29, 28-29, 27-30, 27-30, 27-30 to Huang Hsiao-Wen.

Fine run for @Jamunaboro1 comes to an end as she goes down 0-5 in the SF to win a Bronze Medal on debut at the #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship 2019 edition. This is just the beginning. Keep working hard and medals will keep coming your way. #PunchMeinHiaDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/hlPtJiGXSF — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 12, 2019

Lovlina Borgohain lost 29-29, 29-28, 27-30, 29-28, 28-29 to Yang Liu.

. #LovlinaBorgohain settles for a bronze medal while she was defeated by China’s Yang Liu in the 69kg category in a split decision of 2:3 to end her campaign at the #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship. This is her consecutive medal. Congratulation Girl! #PunchMeinHiaDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/qrtCdARywY — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 12, 2019

Debutant Manju Rani (48kg) made history as she booked her place in the final, become the first woman to do so after 18 years (Mary Kom had done it in 2001).

Sixth-seeded Rani defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in her semifinal bout and will face Russia's second seed Ekaterina Paltceva in the summit clash on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal after losing her semi-final bout, under controversial circumstances, of the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split 1:4 verdict.

