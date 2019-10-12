Take the pledge to vote

World Boxing Championships: Jamuna Boro, Lovlina Borgohain Settle For Bronze

Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain settled for bronze after losing their respective semi-finals.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 12, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain (Photo Credit: BFI)

Jamuna Boro and Lovlina Borgohain had to settle for bronze after losing in the semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude on Saturday.

Jamuna lost 5:0 to Huang Hsiao-Wen of Taiwan in the 54kg category, while Lovlina lost 2:3 to China's Yang Liu in the 69 kg category (her consecutive bronze medal).

Jamuna Boro went down 28-29, 28-29, 27-30, 27-30, 27-30 to Huang Hsiao-Wen.

Lovlina Borgohain lost 29-29, 29-28, 27-30, 29-28, 28-29 to Yang Liu.

Debutant Manju Rani (48kg) made history as she booked her place in the final, become the first woman to do so after 18 years (Mary Kom had done it in 2001).

Sixth-seeded Rani defeated Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 in her semifinal bout and will face Russia's second seed Ekaterina Paltceva in the summit clash on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Mary Kom had to settle for a bronze medal after losing her semi-final bout, under controversial circumstances, of the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split 1:4 verdict.

