World Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik Eases Past Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to Reach 2nd Round
Manish Kaushik defeated Uulu Argen Kadyrbek of Kyrgyzstan to book his spot in the 63 kg round two of the World Boxing Championships
Manish Kaushik qualified for round two at World Boxing Championships (Photo Credit: BFI)
Ekaterinburg: Manish Kaushik beat Kyrgyzstan's Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to go to the second round in the 63 kg category at the World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.
The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist did not let his opponent have a feel of the game as he ruled the roost from start to finish.
Kaushik bagged the win as the judges ruled unanimously 5-0 for him in the opening-round bout. He will next face the Netherlands' Enrico Lacruz.
