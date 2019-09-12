Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

World Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik Eases Past Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to Reach 2nd Round

Manish Kaushik defeated Uulu Argen Kadyrbek of Kyrgyzstan to book his spot in the 63 kg round two of the World Boxing Championships

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
World Boxing Championships: Manish Kaushik Eases Past Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to Reach 2nd Round
Manish Kaushik qualified for round two at World Boxing Championships (Photo Credit: BFI)
Loading...

Ekaterinburg: Manish Kaushik beat Kyrgyzstan's Uulu Argen Kadyrbek to go to the second round in the 63 kg category at the World Boxing Championships here on Thursday.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist did not let his opponent have a feel of the game as he ruled the roost from start to finish.

Kaushik bagged the win as the judges ruled unanimously 5-0 for him in the opening-round bout. He will next face the Netherlands' Enrico Lacruz.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram