World Champions US Fail to Qualify in 3x3 Men's Basketball for Tokyo Olympics

Basketball 3x3 event (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The U.S. men's 3x3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, losing to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament.

The U.S. men’s 3×3 basketball team have failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics after the 2019 world champions lost to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament on Sunday. While the U.S. women sealed a spot at the Games with a 21-13 win over Spain in the semi-finals, the U.S. men lost 21-16 to the Dutch, who qualified along with Poland and Latvia.

The July 23-Aug. 8 Tokyo Games will mark the first time 3×3 basketball will be staged at an Olympics, with eight countries qualifying for the men’s event.

first published:May 31, 2021, 11:46 IST