World Championships Medallists to Get Direct Berths in 1st Olympic Qualifier, BFI Confirms

Boxing Federation of India has officially laid down the selection plan for the qualifiers of 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

PTI

September 6, 2019
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
The medal winners at the upcoming World Championships for men and women, both to be held in Russia, will get direct berths in the Indian boxing teams for the first Olympic qualifying tournaments next year.

Confirming what was first reported by PTI on July 25, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially laid down the selection plan for the qualifiers to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"The medallist of AIBA (men's) World Championship 2019 will be sent directly to the first Olympic qualifier to be held in China," read the minutes of a meeting of a BFI meeting which attended by its brass, the coaching staff, and the selection committee members.

"Selection criteria (Women): the Gold/Silver medallist of AIBA World Championship will be sent directly to the first Olympic qualifier in China."

While the men's event gets underway in Ekaterinberg from September 9, the women's competition is scheduled to begin on October 3 in Ulan-Ude, also in Russia.

For the Olympic categories in which the Indians fail to win any medal at these events, the federation has decided to hold trials between the top four boxers of that division based on performance ratings given by the respective head coaches.

The first Olympic Qualifier will be held in February next year followed by the second and last in May.

For the May event, the medal winners from the India Open, to be held in March, will get direct berths while the rest will be selected on the basis of trials.

"The best performer at the India Open will be selected. In case the scenario is not clear, then there will be trials among top two boxers of India Open, selected by head coaches and selection committee. Selection Trials will be held around 3rd-4th April 2020," the minutes of the meeting read.

The Tokyo Olympics will feature eight categories for men (52kg, 57kg, 63kg, 69kg, 75kg, 81kg, 91kg, +91kg) and five for women (51kg, 57kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg).

