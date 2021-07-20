World Chess Day 2021: A Look at 10 Indian Chess Grandmasters

World Chess Day is observed on July 20. The day is marked to celebrate the board game. In the year 2019, the United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the day to mark the date of the establishment of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Paris in 1924. On the occasion, let us have a look at the top ten recent grandmasters in India.

Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand is a former world chess champion and Indian chess grandmaster. In 1988, he earned India’s first grandmaster, and Anand is one of the few professionals to have exceeded an Elo rating of 2800, which he first did in 2006.

Dibyendu Barua

Barua is a native of Kolkata, West Bengal, India. As a 12-year-old, Barua became the youngest competitor in the Indian Chess Championship in 1978. In 1982, Barua beat the world’s second-ranked player at the time, Viktor Korchnoi, in London. He was given the Grandmaster title by FIDE in 1991, becoming the 2nd Indian to do so after Viswanathan Anand.

Abhijit Kunte

Abhijit Kunte (born March 3, 1977 in Pune) is a chess Grandmaster from India. He has played in the Indian Chess Championship numerous times, earning two gold medals (1997, 2000) and 4 bronze medals. In 2003, he claimed the British Chess Championship and 2 medals in the Commonwealth Chess Championship in Edinburgh.

Koneru Humpy

Koneru Humpy (born March 31, 1987) is the current women’s world rapid champion. At the age of 15 years, 1 month, 27 days, she became the youngest woman ever to acquire the title of Grandmaster, breaking Judit Polgár’s previous record by three months. Koneru became the 2nd female player, after Polgár, to surpass the 2600 Elo rating milestone in October 2007, with a rating of 2606.

R. Praggnanandhaa

Rameshprabhu Praggnanandhaa is a young Indian chess player. He has demonstrated extraordinary talent and has captured the attention of millions of people. In 2013, the little chess grandmaster won the World Youth Chess Championships Under-8 championship.

Gukesh D

Dommaraju Gukesh (born May 29, 2006), often known as Gukesh D, is a chess player from India. He is the 3rd youngest person ever to be given the title of Grandmaster by FIDE in 2019.

Prithu Gupta

Prithu Gupta, a 15-year-old Gurgaon kid, became India’s second Grandmaster, 31 years after Viswanathan Anand became the country’s first. He surpassed the Elo rating of 2500 points after defeating IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the 2019 Portuguese League.

Nihal Sarin

He was a chess prodigy who attained the rank of Grandmaster at the age of 14. He is also the fourth-youngest player in history to reach the Elo rating of 2600, having done it at the age of 14. Nihal earned a Gold Medal as a member of the Indian team in the 2020 FIDE Chess Olympiad, which was contested online.

Sasikiran Krishnan

Sasikiran, who was born in Madras, captured the Indian Chess Championship for the first time in 1999 and then consecutively in 2002, 2003, and 2013. He also won the Asian Junior Chess Championship at Vng Tàu, Vietnam, in 1999. At the Commonwealth Championship in 2000, Sasikiran fulfilled the criteria for the Grandmaster status. He received the renowned Hastings International Chess Tournament in 2001.

Pravin Mahadeo Thipsay

Pravin Mahadeo Thipsay (born August 12, 1959) is a chess Grandmaster from India. He claimed the Indian Chess Championship in 1982, 1984, 1985, 1989, 1992, 1993, and 1994, and he represented India in the 1982, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1994, 1998, and 2002 Chess Olympiads.

